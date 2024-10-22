Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) ended the recent trading session at $16.23, demonstrating a -1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

The the stock of shipping company has fallen by 4.5% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.27%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $71.61 million, showing a 27.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $297.37 million, indicating changes of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ardmore Shipping. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.64, which means Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

