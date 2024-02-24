Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Price Target Increased by 8.60% to 20.60

The average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) has been revised to 20.60 / share. This is an increase of 8.60% from the prior estimate of 18.97 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.58% from the latest reported closing price of 15.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.08%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 28,789K shares. The put/call ratio of ASC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,023K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,610K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 4.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 959K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 15.30% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 942K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 850K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Ardmore Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

