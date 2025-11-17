Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Price Target Increased by 14.18% to 15.61

The average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) has been revised to $15.61 / share. This is an increase of 14.18% from the prior estimate of $13.67 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.05 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from the latest reported closing price of $12.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.06%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.08% to 33,418K shares. The put/call ratio of ASC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,749K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,504K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,492K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 10.04% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,381K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,298K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 82.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.