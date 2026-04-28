Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Price Target Increased by 12.26% to 20.55

The average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) has been revised to $20.55 / share. This is an increase of 12.26% from the prior estimate of $18.31 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.49 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.04% from the latest reported closing price of $16.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is an decrease of 138 owner(s) or 43.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.06%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.58% to 30,790K shares. The put/call ratio of ASC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,701K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,659K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing an increase of 21.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,470K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%.

Flat Footed holds 1,249K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 45.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 45.14% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,233K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 13.10% over the last quarter.

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