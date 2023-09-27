Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $12.99, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.31% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Ardmore Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.96 million, down 45.09% from the year-ago period.

ASC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $253.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.02% and -13.14%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.9, which means Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.