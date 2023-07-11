Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $12.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.31% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.61% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ardmore Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.79 million, up 1.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $262 million. These totals would mark changes of -25.4% and -10.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ardmore Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.93.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.