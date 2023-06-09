Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.20, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 8.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ardmore Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.79 million, up 1.27% from the prior-year quarter.

ASC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $262 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.4% and -10.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ardmore Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.11.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

