Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Ardmore Shipping (ASC) standing at $18.10, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.42% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 4.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 63.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.61 million, up 27.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $297.37 million. These totals would mark changes of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ardmore Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.04, so one might conclude that Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.