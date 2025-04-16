Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $8.85, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 14.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 8.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 78.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.23 million, down 41.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $177.83 million, which would represent changes of -62.68% and -34.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

