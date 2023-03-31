Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.87, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 20.76% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ardmore Shipping as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.27 million, up 140.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $247.1 million. These totals would mark changes of -33.69% and -15.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ardmore Shipping has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.95, which means Ardmore Shipping is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

