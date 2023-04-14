Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.24, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ardmore Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.27 million, up 140.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $247.1 million. These totals would mark changes of -33.69% and -15.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ardmore Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.47, so we one might conclude that Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.