Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $10, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 2.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 8.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Ardmore Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 432.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.81 million, up 243.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $235.88 million, which would represent changes of +342.34% and +127.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.18% higher. Ardmore Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ardmore Shipping has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.58, so we one might conclude that Ardmore Shipping is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.