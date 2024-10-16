Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.68, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 5.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ardmore Shipping will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.27%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $71.61 million, reflecting a 27.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $297.37 million, representing changes of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Ardmore Shipping holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ardmore Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.84.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.