Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed the latest trading day at $16.98, indicating a +0.89% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.17%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 13.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming release. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $71.61 million, indicating a 27.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $297.37 million, signifying shifts of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.6 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.