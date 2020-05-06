Ardian wins Talanx as co-investor for stake in EWE

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - French private equity group Ardian has won German insurer Talanx TLXGn.DE as a co-investor for the purchase of a 26% stake in regional utility EWE LANDWE.UL, Talanx said on Wednesday.

Talanx will contribute a triple-digit million euro amount to the purchase price, which sources previously said was around 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion).

"EWE and its business areas are an extremely good fit for our infrastructure investment activities," Peter Brodehser, Head of Infrastructure Investments at Talanx, said.

"This investment offers an excellent starting point for additional joint investments in energy and telecommunications infrastructure."

Ardian, through its infrastructure arm, in December said it would buy the stake in EWE, marking the end of an M&A process that was started when EWE's former anchor shareholder, German utility EnBW EBKG.DE, decided to pull out four years ago.

($1 = 0.9250 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

