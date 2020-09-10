Ardian says talking to Suez and Veolia

French private equity firm Ardian is talking to both water and waste management group Suez and rival Veolia, which has made an unsolicited play for Engie's stake in Suez, an Ardian spokeswoman said.

"Ardian is talking to all parties but there is absolutely no concrete operation under way ...there is no deal signed with anyone, neither Suez nor Veolia," the spokeswoman said.

