Ardian nears deal for Telecom Italia's stake in tower firm INWIT - sources

An investment consortium led by private equity firm Ardian is closing in on a deal to buy a minority stake in Telecom Italia's mobile tower group INWIT, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal, which will see Canson Capital Partners investing alongside Ardian, could be announced as early as next week, the sources said.

Under the agreement, TIM would sell a stake of just under 50% of its existing holding in INWIT INWT.MI for about 1.5 billion euros ($567.85 million), the sources said.

TIM, which owns 33.2% of INWIT, declined to comment.

Ardian and Canson Capital Partners were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8805 euros)

