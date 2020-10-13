Ardian Acquires 50 Percent Stake In ANGUS Chemical - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ardian has acquired a 50 percent ownership stake in ANGUS Chemical Company from Golden Gate Capital at a total enterprise value of approximately $2.25 billion. Golden Gate Capital will retain a 50 percent stake in ANGUS. The deal is anticipated to close by the end of 2020.

ANGUS is dedicated to the manufacture and distribution of nitroalkanes and their derivatives. ANGUS' solutions are used in applications to help combat the spread of COVID-19, including high-alcohol hand sanitizer gels, diagnostic kits, antibody treatments and vaccines.

