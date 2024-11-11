News & Insights

Ardent Leisure’s Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

November 11, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Gary Weiss acquiring an additional 200,000 ordinary shares through his superannuation trust. This acquisition, valued at approximately $92,610, reflects Weiss’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such moves are often closely watched by investors as they could indicate insider sentiment about the company’s financial health.

