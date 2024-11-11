Ardent Leisure’s Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Gary Weiss acquiring an additional 200,000 ordinary shares through his superannuation trust. This acquisition, valued at approximately $92,610, reflects Weiss’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such moves are often closely watched by investors as they could indicate insider sentiment about the company’s financial health.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.