Ardent Health Shares Sink 43% as Investor Dumps $7.7 Million Stake Amid Earnings Shock

Pier Capital sold 580,620 shares of Ardent Health worth about $7.69 million.

The move represents a 1.23% shift in Pier Capital’s reportable 13F assets under management.

The move marked a full exit; Ardent Health previously accounted for 1.2% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

Pier Capital sold out its entire position in Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 3 SEC filing, with the estimated trade valued at approximately $7.69 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 3, Pier Capital sold all of its 580,620 shares of Ardent Health during the fourth quarter, changing the position’s quarter-end value by $7.69 million, which includes both the trading activity and any stock price movement during the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:MIR: $16.80 million (2.7% of AUM)

NYSE:CWAN: $16.45 million (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE:HXL: $11.99 million (1.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ALHC: $10.80 million (1.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FULT: $10.50 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of February 2, shares of Ardent Health were priced at $8.59, down a staggering 43.2% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.33 billion Net Income (TTM) $205.06 million Price (as of 2/2/26) $8.59 One-Year Price Change (43.19%)

Company snapshot

Ardent Health operates a network of acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and surgical hospitals, delivering comprehensive healthcare services across the United States.

The company generates revenue primarily through patient services, including inpatient and outpatient care, surgical procedures, and specialty medical treatments.

It serves a broad patient base, including individuals requiring acute medical attention, rehabilitation, and surgical interventions, with a focus on regional healthcare markets.

Ardent Health, Inc. is a large-scale healthcare provider managing a diversified portfolio of hospitals and clinics, with a presence in multiple U.S. regions.

What this transaction means for investors

For long-term investors, the significance here isn’t the exit itself but the timing relative to a quarter that reset expectations. Ardent Health’s third-quarter report showed solid demand trends, with admissions up 5.8% and revenue rising nearly 9% year over year, but the headline numbers masked pressure points that spooked the market. A $23 million net loss, higher professional fee expenses, and a guidance cut on adjusted EBITDA triggered a sharp sell-off during the same quarter the position was unwound.



Adjusted EBITDA surged 46% to $143 million, helped by non-recurring items, yet management revised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance down to $530 million to $555 million, citing payor denials and cost inflation. That revision mattered more than the growth figures. Shares fell hard, and the stock now trades more than 40% below year-ago levels.



The full exit stands out when viewed against the fund’s remaining holdings, which skew toward industrials, aerospace, and asset-light financial names rather than operationally complex healthcare providers. Ultimately, it’s important to remember that hospitals carry regulatory risk, labor volatility, and reimbursement uncertainty, which are all amplified in a margin-sensitive environment.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hexcel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.