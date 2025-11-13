Markets
Ardent Health Shares Dive 33% After Q3 Surge Meets Margin Headwinds

November 13, 2025 — 12:56 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) dropped 33.02% to $9.41, down $4.64, after reporting its third quarter 2025 results.

The company posted $1.58 billion in revenue, up 8.8 percent year-over-year, and $143 million in adjusted EBITDA, a 46.3 percent increase.

Despite the top-line growth and margin expansion, Ardent cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $530-$555 million, down from the previous $575-$615 million, citing accelerating professional fee expense growth and an uptick in payor denials.

On the day of the announcement, ARDT experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the muted outlook. The stock's 52-week range is $9.00 - $15.00.

