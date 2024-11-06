Ardent Health reports Q3 EPS 19c, consensus 30c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.45B, consensus $1.45B. “We are pleased with our third quarter performance,” stated CEO Marty Bonick. “Year-over-year growth in key metrics, including inpatient and outpatient surgeries and admissions, accelerated compared to the first half of 2024. Net income attributable to Ardent Health (ARDT) increased to $26M and adjusted EBITDA improved 15% year-over-year with margins expanding 50bps to 6.7%…Our solid Q3 results, coupled with momentum from our strategic execution, give us confidence to increase our 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint by 2% and modestly improve our revenue outlook”.
