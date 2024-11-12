Ardent Health Partners Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Ratings for Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.71, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.23% increase from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ardent Health Partners is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $24.00 - Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Timothy Greaves Loop Capital Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ardent Health Partners. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ardent Health Partners's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Inc is an operator of hospitals and a provider of healthcare services in the United States. It provide both general and specialty services, including internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women's services, neurology, urology, and emergency services, within inpatient and ambulatory care settings. The company has one reportable segment: healthcare services that provides healthcare services primarily through its ownership and operation of hospitals, certain of which provide related healthcare services through physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities. Ardent has 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care that operates across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas.

Key Indicators: Ardent Health Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ardent Health Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardent Health Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ardent Health Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

