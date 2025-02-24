ARDENT HEALTH PARTNERS Earnings Preview: Recent $ARDT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARDENT HEALTH PARTNERS ($ARDT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,513,779,847 and earnings of $0.46 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARDT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARDENT HEALTH PARTNERS Insider Trading Activity

ARDENT HEALTH PARTNERS insiders have traded $ARDT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT THOMAS WEBB has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $339,600 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.