Ardent Health, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $44.96 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $114.20 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.605 billion from $1.606 billion last year.

Ardent Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.96 Mln. vs. $114.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.605 Bln vs. $1.606 Bln last year.

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $6.400 Bln - $6.700 Bln.

FY26 EPS Guidance: $0.90 - $1.27.

