Ardent Health (ARDT) Q2 EPS Jumps 126%

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) was $0.52, beating expectations by 126.1% (GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) climbed to $1.65 billion, an increase of 11.9% year over year.

Net income (GAAP) increased 69.8% to $73 million, with solid growth in inpatient volumes and improved margins.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT), a major hospital and healthcare system operating in fast-growing mid-sized urban markets, reported second quarter 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The earnings release delivered significant surprises, with earnings per share (GAAP) reaching $0.52 versus the $0.23 analyst GAAP estimate. Revenue (GAAP) was $1.65 billion, well ahead of the $1.51 billion (GAAP) expected by analysts. Key figures showed strong growth across admissions and profitability, thanks to higher inpatient surgery volumes and tightened cost controls, even as outpatient volumes stayed soft. Overall, the company posted a robust quarter, comfortably beating Wall Street forecasts and reaffirming full-year guidance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.52 $0.23 $0.34 52.9% Revenue $1.65 billion $1.51 billion $1.47 billion 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $170 million $122 million 38.9% Net Income Attributable to Ardent Health $73 million $43 million 69.8% Adjusted Admissions 87,167 85,763 1.6%

About Ardent Health and Its Recent Focus

Ardent Health runs a network of 30 acute care hospitals and more than 280 healthcare locations across several U.S. states. Its main operations focus on metropolitan areas that are not the very largest cities, but fast-growing urban hubs. It provides services from inpatient hospital care to outpatient and urgent care.

The company’s recent priorities have centered on expanding its presence in urban markets, launching urgent care and imaging centers, and building joint ventures with academic medical partners. Another major focus is deploying technology—like the Epic electronic health record and artificial intelligence (AI) tools—to drive efficiency in patient care and back office workflows. Risk management and regulatory compliance, especially after a recent cybersecurity event, remain at the top of the leadership agenda.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Trends

The quarter showcased strong operating momentum. Revenue (GAAP) grew 11.9% year-over-year compared to the prior-year period, at $1.65 billion (GAAP). driven mainly by a large increase in inpatient admissions and higher pricing per patient. Net income (GAAP) rose approximately 70% year over year, with margin improvements supported by both higher pricing and cost savings. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) rose 38.9% to $170 million. The margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP) moved from 8.3% to 10.3%.

Admissions, a core sign of demand, climbed by 6.6%. Inpatient surgeries saw a 9.2% rise, while total surgeries remained flat due to a continued drop in outpatient numbers. Net patient service revenue per adjusted admission, which shows both volume and pricing effects, jumped 10.2%. This spike was helped by the New Mexico Directed Payment Program (DPP), which provides supplemental Medicaid payments to healthcare providers.

Operating performance was further supported by improvement in labor and supply costs as a share of revenue. Salaries and benefits represented 40.8% of revenue, down from 42.4% a year ago (GAAP). Supply costs fell by 0.6 percentage points year-over-year. Meanwhile, other operating expenses (GAAP) rose sharply, up 42.0% or $48 million, helping the company’s bottom line.

The company successfully integrated 18 urgent care clinics acquired earlier in 2025, particularly in the Tulsa and Albuquerque markets. It plans to open five more urgent care sites and two imaging centers before year-end. Strategic partnerships remain a vital strategy. The company’s pipeline for joint ventures with nonprofit and academic medical partners is growing, though no new joint venture launches were announced this quarter. On the technology side, initiatives such as virtual nursing and AI-powered medical documentation (known as scribe technologies) are improving outcomes, streamlining workflows, and reducing turnover.

Regulatory risk, mainly tied to Medicaid and Medicare payment changes, continues to require close management. The company received approval for renewal of the New Mexico DPP for the full year, removing a source of uncertainty for one of its core states. Areas of concern flagged by management include ongoing challenges in payor (insurance) claim approvals—labelled “payor denial headwinds”—which can delay cash collection and increase administrative costs. Outpatient surgery volumes remain a weak point, and other operating expenses have moved higher. These issues could impact future earnings if they do not normalize.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Leadership reaffirmed its full-year FY2025 guidance. The company expects total revenue between $6.20 billion and $6.45 billion, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the $575 million to $615 million range, and net income of $245 million to $285 million. Diluted earnings per share guidance remains $1.73 to $2.01. Adjusted admissions are projected to rise 2% to 3%, while net patient service revenue per adjusted admission is forecast to climb 2.1% to 4.4%. Capital spending plans call for $215 million to $235 million. The outlook was held steady following the much-anticipated approval of the New Mexico DPP, which bolsters revenue reliability over the coming quarters.

Looking forward, investors will be watching several factors. Outpatient surgery trends, operating cost controls, and ongoing management of insurance claim denials are immediate issues. The expansion of urgent care and imaging centers, along with the rollout of new technology tools and further joint venture partnerships, could change volumes and margins in upcoming quarters. Competitive pressure from other large hospital systems, as well as potential regulatory changes in government healthcare payments, remain external risks. The company’s management sees these priorities as central to maintaining financial performance.

ARDT does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

