Ardent Health Appoints Dave Caspers As CEO; Reaffirms EBITDA Guidance Below 2025; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Ardent Health (ARDT), a health care provider, announced that Dave Caspers has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately and will succeed Marty Bonick, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities. In a parallel note, Ardent also reaffirmed the full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $485 to $535 million, lower than the $545 million adjusted EBITDA reported in 2025.

Dave Caspers joined Ardent Health in March 2025 and has led company-wide operational initiatives and key growth priorities, including overseeing the company's IMPACT program.

Prior to Ardent Health, Dave held leadership roles at Walmart Health, Banner Health, and Target.

Commenting on the company's financial outlook, Alfred Lumsdaine, Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the second quarter, we've observed volume softness across our portfolio. We have taken appropriate and decisive action, including accelerating and expanding our IMPACT program."

ARDT has traded between $8.07 and $15.48 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $9.27, up 0.54%.

In the pre-market, ARDT is down 3.56% at $8.94.

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