Ardelyx's kidney disease drug reduces elevated phosphate levels in late-stage study

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug succeeded in regulating elevated blood phosphate levels in patients with chronic kidney disease in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Tenapanor, showed a greater difference in serum phosphorus levels compared to placebo, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

