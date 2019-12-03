US Markets

Ardelyx's kidney disease drug reduces elevated phosphate levels in late-stage study

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Ardelyx Inc said on Tuesday its experimental drug succeeded in regulating elevated blood phosphate levels in patients with chronic kidney disease in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Tenapanor, showed a greater difference in serum phosphorus levels compared to placebo, the company said.

