Ardelyx's Earnings Outlook

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ardelyx to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Ardelyx's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.0% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ardelyx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.15 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.11 -0.12 0.03 Price Change % 10.0% 28.000000000000004% -2.0% -0.0%

Analyst Opinions on Ardelyx

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ardelyx.

With 3 analyst ratings, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $11.33, indicating a potential 88.52% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Travere Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Travere Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, indicating a potential 268.89% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Dynavax Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, indicating a potential 304.83% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Travere Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ardelyx Buy 227.86% $63.79M -11.05% Travere Therapeutics Buy 68.08% $52.05M -157.84% Dynavax Technologies Buy 22.48% $61.81M 1.81%

Key Takeaway:

Ardelyx ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Ardelyx has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. The company has a proprietary drug discovery and design platform. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which aims to reduce the absorption of dietary sodium and phosphorus for the treatment of kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and hyperphosphatemia in patients with dialysis.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ardelyx

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ardelyx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 227.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -22.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardelyx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardelyx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Ardelyx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ardelyx visit their earnings calendar on our site.

