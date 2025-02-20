Ardelyx Tops Estimates as Sales Surge

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative treatments for gastrointestinal and kidney diseases, released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 20. The release highlighted considerable progress in the company's commercialization of its two approved drugs, Ibsrela and Xphozah. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02, higher than the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.01. Revenue of $116.1 million exceeded the expected $111 million.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change EPS $0.02 $0.01 ($0.12) N/A Revenue (total) $116.1 million $111 million $34.4 million 237.9% Ibsrela sales $53.8 million N/A $28.1 million 91.5% Xphozah sales $57.2 million N/A $2.5 million 2,220%

A Snapshot of Ardelyx's Business

Ardelyx develops treatments for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and hyperphosphatemia, a condition often found in chronic kidney disease patients who are on dialysis. Its products, Ibsrela and Xphozah, cater to significant medical needs that were previously unmet, offering unique mechanisms of action.

Recent company efforts have centered on maximizing the adoption of these products through robust commercial strategies. It has established solid international partnerships to expand market penetration without incurring high operational costs.

Q4 2024 Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

During Q4, Ardelyx showcased remarkable growth in sales for both Ibsrela and Xphozah. Ibsrela sales reached $53.8 million, up 91.5% from $28.1 million in Q4 2023. Meanwhile, Xphozah's sales surged to $57.2 million from just $2.5 million a year ago. Notably, Xphozah was launched in the middle of 2023's fourth quarter, while Ibsrela was launched in April 2022.

The company's total revenue for 2024 was $333.6 million, significantly up from $124.5 million in 2023. Ibsrela's net product sales nearly doubled year over year, contributing $158.3 million. Xphozah achieved sales of $160.9 million in its first full year of commercialization, laying a strong foundation for the future.

However, Ardelyx faced rising expenses. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs climbed to $258.7 million from $134.4 million in 2023. This increase primarily stemmed from the expansion of its sales force and the costs associated with launching Xphozah. Despite these challenges, the company reduced its net loss from $66.1 million in 2023 to $39.1 million in 2024.

Operationally, Ardelyx closed the year with $250.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a notable increase from $184.3 million at the end of 2023.

The Road Ahead

Ardelyx's management anticipates further revenue growth, projecting 2025 U.S. net product sales for Ibsrela of between $240 million and $250 million. The company remains focused on expanding its market reach through its bolstered sales infrastructure and continued pursuit of international partnerships.

The regulatory environment poses challenges, especially with Medicare Part D changes potentially impacting Xphozah's sales. Ardelyx is proactively engaging in lawsuits and lobbying in Washington to mitigate these risks. Nevertheless, management is optimistic about the long-term prospects for its drugs, targeting significant market share increases. It also projects that Ibsrela will exceed $1 billion in annual U.S. sales prior to its patent expiration.

