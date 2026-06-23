Ardelyx Stock Up 70%: What to Know About This $490,000 Insider Transaction

Key Points

According to an SEC filing, an executive at Ardelyx reported selling 81,898 directly held Common Stock shares on June 18, 2026, generating a transaction value of $490,000.

The sale represented 17.8% of Williams's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing her Common Stock position to 378,195 shares (direct) post-transaction.

This transaction involved the exercise of 31,000 stock options, immediately followed by the sale of shares; no indirect holdings or gifting activity was reported.

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On June 22, 2026, Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Chief Patient Officer Laura Williams reported the sale of 81,898 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $490,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 81,898 Transaction value $490,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 378,195 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.29 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.99); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close ($6.05).

Key questions

How did this transaction impact Laura Williams's direct ownership stake?

Williams's direct Common Stock holdings decreased by 17.8%, from 460,093 to 378,195 shares, reflecting a sizable but not total reduction of her position.

Williams's direct Common Stock holdings decreased by 17.8%, from 460,093 to 378,195 shares, reflecting a sizable but not total reduction of her position. What is the derivative context for this transaction?

The sale followed the exercise of 31,000 stock options, with the resulting shares immediately sold as part of the disclosed transaction; Williams continues to hold 31,000 stock options eligible for future conversion to Common Stock, according to the Form 4 filing.

The sale followed the exercise of 31,000 stock options, with the resulting shares immediately sold as part of the disclosed transaction; Williams continues to hold 31,000 stock options eligible for future conversion to Common Stock, according to the Form 4 filing. How does the sale relate to Ardelyx's current market environment?

The transaction was completed following a one-year total return of roughly 70% for Ardelyx shares as of June 18, implying the sale captured value following substantial share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 18, 2026) $5.99 Market capitalization $1.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $427.68 million Net income (TTM) -$58.06 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ardelyx develops and commercializes therapeutics targeting gastrointestinal and cardiorenal diseases, with tenapanor as its lead product for IBS-C and hyperphosphatemia; additional pipeline assets include RDX013 (for hyperkalemia) and RDX020 (for metabolic acidosis).

The company generates revenue primarily through product sales and strategic out-licensing agreements for tenapanor in international markets, leveraging partnerships with Kyowa Kirin, Fosun Pharmaceutical, and Knight Therapeutics.

Key customers include healthcare providers, nephrologists, and gastroenterologists treating patients with chronic kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and related metabolic disorders.

Ardelyx operates at scale within the biotechnology sector, focusing on innovative therapies for unmet needs in gastrointestinal and cardiorenal health. The company's strategy combines internal product development with global partnerships to maximize market reach and accelerate commercialization. Its differentiated pipeline and established collaborations position Ardelyx as a specialized leader addressing complex conditions in nephrology and gastroenterology.

What this transaction means for investors

By the time of this sale, Ardelyx stock had rallied roughly 70% over the prior year, making some profit-taking understandable. But perhaps more importantly, the filing states that the transaction was made pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan. While Williams sold nearly 82,000 shares, she still owns 378,195 shares outright and retains 31,000 stock options, leaving her with meaningful exposure to future upside.



Operationally, Ardelyx continues to execute. First-quarter product revenue climbed 38% year over year to $93.4 million, driven by 58% growth in IBSRELA revenue to $70.1 million. Management reiterated 2026 guidance for IBSRELA revenue of $410 million to $430 million and XPHOZAH revenue of $110 million to $120 million. The company also finished the quarter with $238.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.



CEO Mike Raab said Ardelyx's "strong commercial execution" and strengthening cash position are allowing the company to invest in new clinical trials, advance its next-generation pipeline, and pursue additional growth opportunities. He added that IBSRELA remains on a path toward becoming a “blockbuster” product with plans for at least $1 billion in revenue in 2029.



For long-term investors, the bigger story is whether Ardelyx can sustain the commercial momentum behind IBSRELA and expand its cardiorenal and gastrointestinal franchise. This sale reduced Williams' stake, but her remaining ownership suggests continued alignment with shareholders. Strong revenue growth, expanding indications, and a healthy balance sheet remain the factors most likely to drive returns from here.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ardelyx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.