News & Insights

Markets
ARDX

Ardelyx Secures $5M Milestone After China Approves Tenapanor For CKD

February 26, 2025 — 09:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Wednesday announced that China's Center for Drug Evaluation approved tenapanor to control serum phosphorus levels in dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease who do not respond to or cannot tolerate phosphorus binders.

This approval triggers a $5 million milestone payment from its partner, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical.

Ardelyx is also eligible for up to $100 million in additional milestones and tiered royalties.

With over one million dialysis patients in China and a high prevalence of hyperphosphatemia, this approval addresses a significant unmet medical need.

Fosun Pharma will market tenapanor under the Chinese trade name Wan Ti Le.

ARDX is currently trading at $5.23, up 0.93 percent or $0.05 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.