Ardelyx Raises FY2025 Revenue Forecast For Flagship Drug Ibsrela; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) are up 18% at $5.88 in premarket trading on Friday, following strong revenue growth for its flagship drug Ibsrela in the third quarter of 2025, and upbeat revenue guidance for the year.

Ibsrela is indicated for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults. The company has one more marketed drug, Xphozah, which is used to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company's total revenue increased to $110.3 million from $98.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The 12% total revenue growth was driven primarily by increased sales of Ibsrela, which nearly doubled to $78.2 million in Q3, 2025, compared to $40.6 million in the prior-year period. On the other hand, Xphozah revenue declined to $27.4 million in Q3, 2025, from $51.5 million during the same period in 2024, partially offsetting the total revenue growth.

The company attributed the year-over-year decline in Xphozah revenue to the loss of Part D coverage for Medicare patients following the transition of oral-only therapies into the Medicare End-Stage Renal Disease Prospective Payment System on January 1, 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, or $(0.00) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Looking ahead to full-year 2025, the company now expects Ibsrela to generate revenue in the range of $270 million to $275 million, up from its prior revised forecast of $250 million to $260 million. This marks the second time the company has revised its revenue forecast for the drug upward. In 2024, Ibsrela generated $158.3 million in revenue.

Commenting on the results, Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, said, "This quarter's results highlight the growth of our business as we advance toward year-end and position Ardelyx for an even stronger performance in 2026. IBSRELA continues to outperform, driven by sustained demand from IBS-C patients seeking a differentiated treatment option and by the effectiveness of our targeted commercial execution.

ARDX has traded in a range of $3.21 to $6.78 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $5.01, up 1.01%.

