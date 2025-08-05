Ardelyx Q2 Revenue Jumps 33%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $97.7 million for Q2 2025, beating GAAP expectations by $16.6 million and rising 33% year-over-year.

IBSRELA net sales jumped 84% year over year, and management raised full-year 2025 guidance for this key product.

Loss per share (GAAP) narrowed to $0.08, ahead of estimates and improved from the previous quarter, but operating losses continue.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutics, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025. The headline news was a major revenue beat, with $97.7 million GAAP revenue reported for Q2 2025 compared to the $81.08 million analyst consensus (GAAP). Loss per share (GAAP) narrowed to $(0.08), outpacing the $(0.13) GAAP EPS expected. The company saw strong performance from its IBSRELA product, which grew sales by 84% year over year, and raised guidance for that drug’s outlook in FY2025. Overall, it was a quarter marked by top-line strength and evidence that Ardelyx’s commercialization strategy is delivering results, though the company remains in a loss-making position as it continues to invest heavily in commercial expansion.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.08) ($0.13) ($0.07) (14.3% increase) Revenue (GAAP) $97.7 million $81.08 million $73.2 million 33.4% IBSRELA Net Sales Revenue $65.0 million N/A $35.4 million 83.6% XPHOZAH Net Sales Revenue $25.0 million N/A $37.1 million (32.6%)

Business Overview and Key Focus Areas

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) specializes in developing and commercializing treatments for patients with gastrointestinal and kidney-related diseases. Its business centers on two primary drugs: IBSRELA, a prescription tablet for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and XPHOZAH, a phosphate absorption inhibitor for adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Both drugs use the proprietary compound tenapanor, and the company maintains patents on this key ingredient through 2033–2034.

Recently, Ardelyx has concentrated on maximizing the commercial adoption of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH. The company’s ongoing priorities are driving product uptake in core markets, maintaining strong intellectual property protection, managing operating expenses and funding, and navigating regulatory changes, which can directly affect product access and reimbursement.

Quarterly Highlights and Operational Developments

The quarter’s most notable development was the revenue outperformance, as GAAP revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 20.5%, fueled mainly by IBSRELA’s growth. Net sales for IBSRELA rose to $65.0 million in Q2 2025 (GAAP), representing an 84% increase compared to Q2 2024, reflecting record highs for new and repeat prescriptions. This strong performance led management to lift full-year guidance, now expecting $250–$260 million in IBSRELA US net sales for FY2025, up from previous estimates of $240–$250 million. The company credits its expanded sales force and focused commercial execution as key drivers of this growth.

On the other hand, XPHOZAH, which treats high phosphate levels in adults with CKD on dialysis, saw a year-over-year decline in GAAP net product sales revenue to $25.0 million, from $37.1 million—a 32.6% drop. The decline stems from the loss of Medicare Part D coverage for phosphate-lowering drugs, which took effect on January 1, 2025, and shrank the accessible patient base. However, the product did show sequential growth from Q1 to Q2 2025, with net sales up 7% (or 27% when excluding a one-time returns reserve release in Q1) compared to the previous quarter.

From a product perspective, both drugs continued to perform well on prescription metrics. IBSRELA achieved record highs for both new and refill prescriptions, and XPHOZAH saw growth in prescribers even within a smaller eligible population, as evidenced by an increase in new writers and continued new and refill prescriptions following the loss of Medicare Part D coverage for phosphate-lowering therapies. The company also reported a major increase in product supply revenue, with GAAP product supply revenue of $6.2 million compared to $13 thousand a year ago. Licensing and royalty revenues remained minor contributors to the overall results.

As for expenses, Operating costs rose as the company continued to invest heavily in sales and marketing infrastructure compared to the prior year.

Look Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Ardelyx management raised its financial outlook for IBSRELA, now targeting $250–$260 million in US net sales for the year. The company did not issue specific revenue guidance for XPHOZAH. Management continues to reference a long-term target of $750 million in annual XPHOZAH sales, excluding any potential return of Medicare coverage. This target is not tied to a specific fiscal or calendar year in the company's disclosures, but stopped short of providing a near-term forecast for that drug. No formal outlook was given for overall profitability or the timing for achieving positive cash flow.

For investors following Ardelyx, the main focus points in coming quarters will likely remain the growth trajectory of IBSRELA net sales revenue (GAAP) and the company’s ability to control spending as it pursues profitability. Watch for updates regarding regulatory changes to XPHOZAH’s reimbursement, trends in gross-to-net revenue realization (which reflects discounts and returns), and any new developments in the company’s intellectual property portfolio or product pipeline. ARDX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

