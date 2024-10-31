Ardelyx options imply 14.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Ardelyx (ARDX) is 2.6x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.6%, or 87c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.2%.
