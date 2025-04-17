Ardelyx, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Ardelyx, Inc. will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and business updates.

Quiver AI Summary

Ardelyx, Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2025. Participants can join by calling specified domestic or international numbers or by accessing a live webcast on the company’s website, which will also be available for replay for 30 days. Ardelyx, focused on developing first-in-class medicines for unmet medical needs, has two commercially approved products in the U.S., IBSRELA® and XPHOZAH®, as well as agreements for the development and commercialization of its lead compound, tenapanor, in various regions.

Potential Positives

Ardelyx will provide a business update and financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company has two commercial products approved in the United States, demonstrating a successful market presence and potential revenue generation.

International partnerships for the development and commercialization of tenapanor suggest a strategy forglobal marketexpansion.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results could indicate that the company is facing challenges, prompting the need for increased transparency.

Limited information on product pipeline or new innovations may raise concerns about the company's growth prospects and ability to meet unmet medical needs.

The reference to only two commercial products may suggest a lack of diversification in the company's portfolio, which could be viewed negatively by investors.

FAQ

What is the date of Ardelyx's upcoming conference call?

Ardelyx's conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Ardelyx conference call?

To participate, dial (877) 346-6112 for domestic calls or (848) 280-6350 for international calls.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, the conference call will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the event.

Where can I find Ardelyx's financial results?

The financial results will be discussed during the conference call and also available in the Investors section of their website.

What products does Ardelyx currently offer?

Ardelyx currently offers IBSRELA® and XPHOZAH®, both of which are approved in the United States.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARDX Insider Trading Activity

$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MOTT has made 4 purchases buying 705,897 shares for an estimated $3,374,588 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 299,353 shares for an estimated $1,568,749 .

. DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,527 shares for an estimated $361,860 .

. LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,307 shares for an estimated $63,099 .

. ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,337 shares for an estimated $57,910 .

. JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,431 shares for an estimated $54,295 .

. ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ARDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARDX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARDX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARDX forecast page.

$ARDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARDX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $14.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 01/02/2025

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update from the first quarter of 2025.





To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at



www.ardelyx.com



. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.







About Ardelyx







Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA



®



(tenapanor) and XPHOZAH



®



(tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL



®



(tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit



https://ardelyx.com/



and connect with us on



X (formerly known as Twitter)



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Investor and Media Contacts:







Caitlin Lowie







clowie@ardelyx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.