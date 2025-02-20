News & Insights

Stocks
ARDX

Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for 2024 with $333.6 Million in Revenue and Reaffirms Peak Sales Projections for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH

February 20, 2025 — 07:43 am EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Ardelyx, Inc. reported $333.6 million revenue in 2024, with strong growth from IBSRELA and XPHOZAH sales.

Quiver AI Summary

Ardelyx, Inc. reported strong financial results for the full year 2024, achieving total revenue of $333.6 million, with U.S. net product sales of $319.2 million driven primarily by their products IBSRELA and XPHOZAH. IBSRELA's U.S. net product sales reached $158.3 million, while XPHOZAH recorded $160.9 million in its first full year of commercialization. The company reaffirmed expectations for combined peak sales of both products at $1.75 billion and ended the year with $250.1 million in cash and investments. Ardelyx expects IBSRELA to generate annual sales between $240 and $250 million in 2025, with anticipated peak sales exceeding $1 billion. The increase in revenue reflects consistent commercial progress, and Ardelyx remains focused on growing its product offerings and maintaining financial performance. Additionally, a conference call to discuss their results is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET.

Potential Positives

  • Company achieved significant commercial progress in 2024 with total revenue of $333.6 million, a substantial increase from $124.5 million in 2023.
  • IBSRELA and XPHOZAH are projected to have a combined peak sales of $1.75 billion, indicating strong market potential for these products.
  • Cash position improved to $250.1 million at the end of 2024, up from $184.3 million in 2023, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth opportunities.
  • XPHOZAH recorded $160.9 million in its first full year of commercialization, demonstrating robust market acceptance and performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite significant revenue growth, the company recorded a net loss of $39.1 million for the year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • The substantial increase in Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses to $258.7 million raises concerns about the sustainability of their operating model.
  • The company experienced a considerable decline in licensing revenue, dropping from $35.8 million in 2023 to just $78 thousand in 2024, highlighting potential issues in strategic partnerships or product development.

FAQ

What were Ardelyx's total revenues for FY 2024?

Ardelyx reported total revenues of $333.6 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

How did IBSRELA perform in terms of product sales revenue?

IBSRELA finished 2024 with $158.3 million in net product sales revenue, a significant increase from 2023.

What are the projected peak sales for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH?

Ardelyx projects combined peak sales of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH to reach $1.75 billion.

When is the upcoming conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

What is Ardelyx’s current cash position?

As of December 31, 2024, Ardelyx had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $250.1 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ARDX Insider Trading Activity

$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID M MOTT has made 3 purchases buying 628,168 shares for an estimated $2,985,849 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 246,055 shares for an estimated $1,331,594.
  • DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,403 shares for an estimated $738,096.
  • LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,366 shares for an estimated $35,316
  • ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) sold 7,046 shares for an estimated $33,782
  • JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,260 shares for an estimated $25,219
  • ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Company achieved significant commercial progress in 2024, finishing with total revenue of $333.6 million, including $319.2 million in U.S. Net Product Sales




Company reaffirms combined peak sales of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH of $1.75 Billion




Company ended FY 2024 with $250.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments




Conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM Eastern Time



WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.



“Ardelyx enters 2025 in a position of strength, evidenced by significant year-over-year revenue growth for IBSRELA in 2024 and a strong first full year of XPHOZAH commercialization, driven by consistently high levels of commercial excellence, meaningful long-term potential for our existing commercial products and a strong cash position to support future growth opportunities,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “We are focused on our key priorities to grow IBSRELA, execute the XPHOZAH strategy, build a pipeline of important medicines, continue to deliver a strong financial performance, and, most importantly, achieve our mission of bringing novel therapies to patients with unmet medical needs.”




IBSRELA



®



(tenapanor) finishes 2024 with $158.3 million in net product sales revenue



U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA in 2024 was $158.3 million, including $53.8 million in net product sales revenue in the fourth quarter, approximately 32% growth compared to the third quarter of 2024. Ardelyx currently expects full year 2025 U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA to be between $240 and $250 million. Ardelyx continues to expect IBSRELA to achieve greater than ten percent market share at peak and generate more than $1 billion in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.




XPHOZAH



®



(tenapanor) records $160.9 million net product sales revenue in first full year of commercialization



U.S. net product sales revenue for the first full calendar year of commercialization of XPHOZAH was $160.9 million, including $57.2 million in net product sales revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024. At peak, Ardelyx currently expects XPHOZAH to achieve $750 million in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.




Other Corporate Developments



The company recently released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, demonstrating the company’s commitment and progress towards initiatives and best practices that build a more equitable and sustainable organization. The report is available on the company’s

website

.




Full Year 2024 Financial Results





  • Cash Position:

    As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $184.3 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company drew $49.7 million in net proceeds under its term loan with SLR Investment Corp.



  • Revenue:

    Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $333.6 million, compared to $124.5 million in total revenue in 2023, driven by increases in net product sales revenue.


    • IBSRELA U.S. net product sales revenue was $158.3 million, compared to $80.1 million in 2023.


    • XPHOZAH U.S. net product sales revenue was $160.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2023.


    • Product supply revenue was $11.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in 2023.


    • Licensing revenue was $78 thousand, compared to $35.8 million in 2023. 2023 licensing revenue included $30.0 million in payments from Kyowa Kirin following the approval of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan, as well as $5.0 million in payments from Fosun Pharma related to the acceptance of the New Drug Application for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis in China and the FDA approval of XPHOZAH in the U.S.


    • Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties was $2.7 million with no comparable revenue during the same period of 2023.





  • R&D Expenses:

    Research and development expenses were $52.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily related to increased medical engagement with the scientific communities in the areas of gastroenterology and nephrology and pediatric clinical trials.



  • SG&A Expenses:

    Selling, general and administrative expenses were $258.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $134.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased costs associated with the company’s field-based sales team expansion for IBSRELA and the launch of XPHOZAH.



  • Net Loss:

    Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $39.1 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to net loss of $66.1 million, or $(0.30) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The net loss for the full year 2024 included share-based compensation expense of $37.4 million and non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties of $7.1 million.




Conference Call Details



The company will host a conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss today's announcement. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. A webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the Investor page of the company's website,

www.ardelyx.com

, and will be available on the website for 30 days following the call.




IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (IBSRELA)





















WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS



IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile rats administration of tenapanor caused deaths presumed to be due to dehydration. Avoid use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age.







CONTRAINDICATIONS




  • IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.


  • IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.




WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS




Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients




  • IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).


  • Avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. Although there are no data in older juvenile rats, given the deaths in younger rats and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age.




Diarrhea



Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, suspend dosing and rehydrate patient.




MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS



The most common adverse reactions in IBSRELA-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were: diarrhea (16% vs 4% placebo), abdominal distension (3% vs <1%), flatulence (3% vs 1%) and dizziness (2% vs <1%).




INDICATION



IBSRELA (tenapanor) is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults.



Please see full

Prescribing Information

, including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.




IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (XPHOZAH)




CONTRAINDICATIONS



XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:




  • Pediatric patients under 6 years of age


  • Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction




WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS




Diarrhea



Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.




MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS



Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.




INDICATION



XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.



For additional safety information, please see full

Prescribing Information

.




About Ardelyx



Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA

®

(tenapanor) and XPHOZAH

®

(tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL

®

(tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit

https://ardelyx.com/

and connect with us on

X (formerly known as Twitter)

,

LinkedIn

and

Facebook

.




Forward Looking Statements



To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding: the long term potential for Ardelyx’s existing commercial products; opportunities for continued IBSRELA growth; annual U.S. net product sales revenue at peak for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH; and the projected U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA for full year 2025. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Investor and Media Contacts:



Caitlin Lowie



clowie@ardelyx.com


Ardelyx, Inc.




Condensed Balance Sheets



(In thousands)







December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)


(1


)


Assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
64,932


$
21,470

Investments

185,168



162,829

Accounts receivable

57,705



22,031

Prepaid commercial manufacturing

16,378



18,925

Prepaid commercial manufacturing, non-current






4,235

Inventory, current

21,173



12,448

Inventory, non-current

70,011



37,039

Property and equipment, net

1,495



1,009

Right-of-use assets

2,380



5,589

Prepaid and other assets

16,512



12,004

Total assets
$
435,754


$
297,579






Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Accounts payable
$
16,000


$
11,138

Accrued compensation and benefits

14,940



12,597

Current portion of operating lease liability

1,562



4,435

Deferred revenue

17,918



15,826

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

34,642



15,041

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

1,023



1,725

Long-term debt

150,853



49,822

Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties

25,527



20,179

Stockholders' equity

173,289



166,816

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
435,754


$
297,579


(1) Derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.


Ardelyx, Inc.




Condensed Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Revenues







Product sales, net







IBSRELA
$
53,842


$
28,113


$
158,286


$
80,062

XPHOZAH

57,161



2,464



160,910



2,464

Total product sales, net

111,003



30,577



319,196



82,526

Product supply revenue

4,188



767



11,649



6,121

Licensing revenue

22



3,019



78



35,809

Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties

916








2,692






Total revenues

116,129



34,363



333,615



124,456


Cost of goods sold







Cost of product sales

2,718



815



6,851



2,323

Other cost of revenue

15,546



4,262



43,705



15,472

Total cost of goods sold

18,264



5,077



50,556



17,795


Operating expenses







Research and development

13,666



9,524



52,317



35,536

Selling, general and administrative

76,074



47,748



258,692



134,401

Total operating expenses

89,740



57,272



311,009



169,937

Income (loss) from operations

8,125



(27,986
)


(27,950
)


(63,276
)

Interest expense

(3,967
)


(1,740
)


(13,006
)


(4,950
)

Non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties

(1,886
)


(1,065
)


(7,088
)


(3,924
)

Other income, net

2,408



2,322



9,174



6,630


Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

4,680



(28,469
)


(38,870
)


(65,520
)


Provision for income taxes

35



333



266



547


Net income (loss)
$
4,645


$
(28,802
)

$
(39,136
)

$
(66,067
)


Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic and diluted
$
0.02


$
(0.12
)

$
(0.17
)

$
(0.30
)


Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - basic

237,370,654



232,253,351



235,232,927



219,331,253


Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - diluted

244,050,606



232,253,351



235,232,927



219,331,253













This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ARDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.