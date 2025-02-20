Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for 2024 with $333.6 Million in Revenue and Reaffirms Peak Sales Projections for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH

Ardelyx, Inc. reported $333.6 million revenue in 2024, with strong growth from IBSRELA and XPHOZAH sales.
Ardelyx, Inc. reported strong financial results for the full year 2024, achieving total revenue of $333.6 million, with U.S. net product sales of $319.2 million driven primarily by their products IBSRELA and XPHOZAH. IBSRELA's U.S. net product sales reached $158.3 million, while XPHOZAH recorded $160.9 million in its first full year of commercialization. The company reaffirmed expectations for combined peak sales of both products at $1.75 billion and ended the year with $250.1 million in cash and investments. Ardelyx expects IBSRELA to generate annual sales between $240 and $250 million in 2025, with anticipated peak sales exceeding $1 billion. The increase in revenue reflects consistent commercial progress, and Ardelyx remains focused on growing its product offerings and maintaining financial performance. Additionally, a conference call to discuss their results is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET.
- Company achieved significant commercial progress in 2024 with total revenue of $333.6 million, a substantial increase from $124.5 million in 2023.
- IBSRELA and XPHOZAH are projected to have a combined peak sales of $1.75 billion, indicating strong market potential for these products.
- Cash position improved to $250.1 million at the end of 2024, up from $184.3 million in 2023, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth opportunities.
- XPHOZAH recorded $160.9 million in its first full year of commercialization, demonstrating robust market acceptance and performance.
- Despite significant revenue growth, the company recorded a net loss of $39.1 million for the year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
- The substantial increase in Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses to $258.7 million raises concerns about the sustainability of their operating model.
- The company experienced a considerable decline in licensing revenue, dropping from $35.8 million in 2023 to just $78 thousand in 2024, highlighting potential issues in strategic partnerships or product development.
What were Ardelyx's total revenues for FY 2024?
Ardelyx reported total revenues of $333.6 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.
How did IBSRELA perform in terms of product sales revenue?
IBSRELA finished 2024 with $158.3 million in net product sales revenue, a significant increase from 2023.
What are the projected peak sales for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH?
Ardelyx projects combined peak sales of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH to reach $1.75 billion.
When is the upcoming conference call scheduled?
The conference call is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.
What is Ardelyx’s current cash position?
As of December 31, 2024, Ardelyx had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $250.1 million.
$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M MOTT has made 3 purchases buying 628,168 shares for an estimated $2,985,849 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 246,055 shares for an estimated $1,331,594.
- DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,403 shares for an estimated $738,096.
- LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,366 shares for an estimated $35,316
- ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) sold 7,046 shares for an estimated $33,782
- JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,260 shares for an estimated $25,219
- ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,858,061 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,490,369
- TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP added 1,855,337 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,406,558
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,812,285 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,188,284
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,463,629 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,420,599
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,453,369 shares (+9499.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,368,580
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,398,144 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,088,590
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,353,706 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,863,289
Company achieved significant commercial progress in 2024, finishing with total revenue of $333.6 million, including $319.2 million in U.S. Net Product Sales
Company reaffirms combined peak sales of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH of $1.75 Billion
Company ended FY 2024 with $250.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments
Conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM Eastern Time
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.
“Ardelyx enters 2025 in a position of strength, evidenced by significant year-over-year revenue growth for IBSRELA in 2024 and a strong first full year of XPHOZAH commercialization, driven by consistently high levels of commercial excellence, meaningful long-term potential for our existing commercial products and a strong cash position to support future growth opportunities,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “We are focused on our key priorities to grow IBSRELA, execute the XPHOZAH strategy, build a pipeline of important medicines, continue to deliver a strong financial performance, and, most importantly, achieve our mission of bringing novel therapies to patients with unmet medical needs.”
IBSRELA
®
(tenapanor) finishes 2024 with $158.3 million in net product sales revenue
U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA in 2024 was $158.3 million, including $53.8 million in net product sales revenue in the fourth quarter, approximately 32% growth compared to the third quarter of 2024. Ardelyx currently expects full year 2025 U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA to be between $240 and $250 million. Ardelyx continues to expect IBSRELA to achieve greater than ten percent market share at peak and generate more than $1 billion in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.
XPHOZAH
®
(tenapanor) records $160.9 million net product sales revenue in first full year of commercialization
U.S. net product sales revenue for the first full calendar year of commercialization of XPHOZAH was $160.9 million, including $57.2 million in net product sales revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024. At peak, Ardelyx currently expects XPHOZAH to achieve $750 million in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.
Other Corporate Developments
The company recently released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, demonstrating the company’s commitment and progress towards initiatives and best practices that build a more equitable and sustainable organization. The report is available on the company’s
website
.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Cash Position:
As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $184.3 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company drew $49.7 million in net proceeds under its term loan with SLR Investment Corp.
Revenue:
Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $333.6 million, compared to $124.5 million in total revenue in 2023, driven by increases in net product sales revenue.
IBSRELA U.S. net product sales revenue was $158.3 million, compared to $80.1 million in 2023.
XPHOZAH U.S. net product sales revenue was $160.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2023.
Product supply revenue was $11.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in 2023.
Licensing revenue was $78 thousand, compared to $35.8 million in 2023. 2023 licensing revenue included $30.0 million in payments from Kyowa Kirin following the approval of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan, as well as $5.0 million in payments from Fosun Pharma related to the acceptance of the New Drug Application for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis in China and the FDA approval of XPHOZAH in the U.S.
Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties was $2.7 million with no comparable revenue during the same period of 2023.
R&D Expenses:
Research and development expenses were $52.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily related to increased medical engagement with the scientific communities in the areas of gastroenterology and nephrology and pediatric clinical trials.
SG&A Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $258.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $134.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased costs associated with the company’s field-based sales team expansion for IBSRELA and the launch of XPHOZAH.
Net Loss:
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $39.1 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to net loss of $66.1 million, or $(0.30) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The net loss for the full year 2024 included share-based compensation expense of $37.4 million and non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties of $7.1 million.
Conference Call Details
The company will host a conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss today's announcement. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. A webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the Investor page of the company's website,
www.ardelyx.com
, and will be available on the website for 30 days following the call.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (IBSRELA)
WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS
IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile rats administration of tenapanor caused deaths presumed to be due to dehydration. Avoid use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.
IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients
IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).
Avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. Although there are no data in older juvenile rats, given the deaths in younger rats and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age.
Diarrhea
Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, suspend dosing and rehydrate patient.
MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS
The most common adverse reactions in IBSRELA-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were: diarrhea (16% vs 4% placebo), abdominal distension (3% vs <1%), flatulence (3% vs 1%) and dizziness (2% vs <1%).
INDICATION
IBSRELA (tenapanor) is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults.
Please see full
Prescribing Information
, including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (XPHOZAH)
CONTRAINDICATIONS
XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:
Pediatric patients under 6 years of age
Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Diarrhea
Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.
MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS
Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.
INDICATION
XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.
For additional safety information, please see full
Prescribing Information
.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA
®
(tenapanor) and XPHOZAH
®
(tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL
®
(tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit
https://ardelyx.com/
and connect with us on
X (formerly known as Twitter)
,
LinkedIn
and
Facebook
.
Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding: the long term potential for Ardelyx’s existing commercial products; opportunities for continued IBSRELA growth; annual U.S. net product sales revenue at peak for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH; and the projected U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA for full year 2025. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com
Ardelyx, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(1
)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
64,932
$
21,470
Investments
185,168
162,829
Accounts receivable
57,705
22,031
Prepaid commercial manufacturing
16,378
18,925
Prepaid commercial manufacturing, non-current
—
4,235
Inventory, current
21,173
12,448
Inventory, non-current
70,011
37,039
Property and equipment, net
1,495
1,009
Right-of-use assets
2,380
5,589
Prepaid and other assets
16,512
12,004
Total assets
$
435,754
$
297,579
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Accounts payable
$
16,000
$
11,138
Accrued compensation and benefits
14,940
12,597
Current portion of operating lease liability
1,562
4,435
Deferred revenue
17,918
15,826
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
34,642
15,041
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
1,023
1,725
Long-term debt
150,853
49,822
Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties
25,527
20,179
Stockholders' equity
173,289
166,816
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
435,754
$
297,579
(1) Derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Ardelyx, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Product sales, net
IBSRELA
$
53,842
$
28,113
$
158,286
$
80,062
XPHOZAH
57,161
2,464
160,910
2,464
Total product sales, net
111,003
30,577
319,196
82,526
Product supply revenue
4,188
767
11,649
6,121
Licensing revenue
22
3,019
78
35,809
Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties
916
—
2,692
—
Total revenues
116,129
34,363
333,615
124,456
Cost of goods sold
Cost of product sales
2,718
815
6,851
2,323
Other cost of revenue
15,546
4,262
43,705
15,472
Total cost of goods sold
18,264
5,077
50,556
17,795
Operating expenses
Research and development
13,666
9,524
52,317
35,536
Selling, general and administrative
76,074
47,748
258,692
134,401
Total operating expenses
89,740
57,272
311,009
169,937
Income (loss) from operations
8,125
(27,986
)
(27,950
)
(63,276
)
Interest expense
(3,967
)
(1,740
)
(13,006
)
(4,950
)
Non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties
(1,886
)
(1,065
)
(7,088
)
(3,924
)
Other income, net
2,408
2,322
9,174
6,630
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
4,680
(28,469
)
(38,870
)
(65,520
)
Provision for income taxes
35
333
266
547
Net income (loss)
$
4,645
$
(28,802
)
$
(39,136
)
$
(66,067
)
Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic and diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.30
)
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - basic
237,370,654
232,253,351
235,232,927
219,331,253
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - diluted
244,050,606
232,253,351
235,232,927
219,331,253
