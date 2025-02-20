Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for 2024 with $333.6 Million in Revenue and Reaffirms Peak Sales Projections for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH

Ardelyx, Inc. reported $333.6 million revenue in 2024, with strong growth from IBSRELA and XPHOZAH sales.

Ardelyx, Inc. reported strong financial results for the full year 2024, achieving total revenue of $333.6 million, with U.S. net product sales of $319.2 million driven primarily by their products IBSRELA and XPHOZAH. IBSRELA's U.S. net product sales reached $158.3 million, while XPHOZAH recorded $160.9 million in its first full year of commercialization. The company reaffirmed expectations for combined peak sales of both products at $1.75 billion and ended the year with $250.1 million in cash and investments. Ardelyx expects IBSRELA to generate annual sales between $240 and $250 million in 2025, with anticipated peak sales exceeding $1 billion.

Company achieved significant commercial progress in 2024 with total revenue of $333.6 million, a substantial increase from $124.5 million in 2023.

IBSRELA and XPHOZAH are projected to have a combined peak sales of $1.75 billion, indicating strong market potential for these products.

Cash position improved to $250.1 million at the end of 2024, up from $184.3 million in 2023, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth opportunities.

XPHOZAH recorded $160.9 million in its first full year of commercialization, demonstrating robust market acceptance and performance.

Despite significant revenue growth, the company recorded a net loss of $39.1 million for the year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The substantial increase in Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses to $258.7 million raises concerns about the sustainability of their operating model.

The company experienced a considerable decline in licensing revenue, dropping from $35.8 million in 2023 to just $78 thousand in 2024, highlighting potential issues in strategic partnerships or product development.

What were Ardelyx's total revenues for FY 2024?

Ardelyx reported total revenues of $333.6 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

How did IBSRELA perform in terms of product sales revenue?

IBSRELA finished 2024 with $158.3 million in net product sales revenue, a significant increase from 2023.

What are the projected peak sales for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH?

Ardelyx projects combined peak sales of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH to reach $1.75 billion.

When is the upcoming conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

What is Ardelyx’s current cash position?

As of December 31, 2024, Ardelyx had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $250.1 million.

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.





“Ardelyx enters 2025 in a position of strength, evidenced by significant year-over-year revenue growth for IBSRELA in 2024 and a strong first full year of XPHOZAH commercialization, driven by consistently high levels of commercial excellence, meaningful long-term potential for our existing commercial products and a strong cash position to support future growth opportunities,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “We are focused on our key priorities to grow IBSRELA, execute the XPHOZAH strategy, build a pipeline of important medicines, continue to deliver a strong financial performance, and, most importantly, achieve our mission of bringing novel therapies to patients with unmet medical needs.”







IBSRELA







®







(tenapanor) finishes 2024 with $158.3 million in net product sales revenue







U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA in 2024 was $158.3 million, including $53.8 million in net product sales revenue in the fourth quarter, approximately 32% growth compared to the third quarter of 2024. Ardelyx currently expects full year 2025 U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA to be between $240 and $250 million. Ardelyx continues to expect IBSRELA to achieve greater than ten percent market share at peak and generate more than $1 billion in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.







XPHOZAH







®







(tenapanor) records $160.9 million net product sales revenue in first full year of commercialization







U.S. net product sales revenue for the first full calendar year of commercialization of XPHOZAH was $160.9 million, including $57.2 million in net product sales revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024. At peak, Ardelyx currently expects XPHOZAH to achieve $750 million in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.







Other Corporate Developments







The company recently released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, demonstrating the company’s commitment and progress towards initiatives and best practices that build a more equitable and sustainable organization. The report is available on the company’s



website



.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results











Cash Position:



As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $184.3 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company drew $49.7 million in net proceeds under its term loan with SLR Investment Corp.



As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $184.3 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company drew $49.7 million in net proceeds under its term loan with SLR Investment Corp.





Revenue:



Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $333.6 million, compared to $124.5 million in total revenue in 2023, driven by increases in net product sales revenue.





IBSRELA U.S. net product sales revenue was $158.3 million, compared to $80.1 million in 2023.





XPHOZAH U.S. net product sales revenue was $160.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2023.





Product supply revenue was $11.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in 2023.





Licensing revenue was $78 thousand, compared to $35.8 million in 2023. 2023 licensing revenue included $30.0 million in payments from Kyowa Kirin following the approval of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan, as well as $5.0 million in payments from Fosun Pharma related to the acceptance of the New Drug Application for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis in China and the FDA approval of XPHOZAH in the U.S.





Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties was $2.7 million with no comparable revenue during the same period of 2023.







Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $333.6 million, compared to $124.5 million in total revenue in 2023, driven by increases in net product sales revenue.





R&D Expenses:



Research and development expenses were $52.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily related to increased medical engagement with the scientific communities in the areas of gastroenterology and nephrology and pediatric clinical trials.



Research and development expenses were $52.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily related to increased medical engagement with the scientific communities in the areas of gastroenterology and nephrology and pediatric clinical trials.





SG&A Expenses:



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $258.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $134.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased costs associated with the company’s field-based sales team expansion for IBSRELA and the launch of XPHOZAH.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $258.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $134.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased costs associated with the company’s field-based sales team expansion for IBSRELA and the launch of XPHOZAH.





Net Loss:



Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $39.1 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to net loss of $66.1 million, or $(0.30) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The net loss for the full year 2024 included share-based compensation expense of $37.4 million and non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties of $7.1 million.









Conference Call Details







The company will host a conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss today's announcement.



www.ardelyx.com



, and will be available on the website for 30 days following the call.







WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS



























IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile rats administration of tenapanor caused deaths presumed to be due to dehydration. Avoid use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age.































CONTRAINDICATIONS









IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.



IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.



IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.









WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS









Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients









IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).



IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).



Avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. Although there are no data in older juvenile rats, given the deaths in younger rats and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age.









Diarrhea







Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, suspend dosing and rehydrate patient.







MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS







The most common adverse reactions in IBSRELA-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were: diarrhea (16% vs 4% placebo), abdominal distension (3% vs <1%), flatulence (3% vs 1%) and dizziness (2% vs <1%).







INDICATION







IBSRELA (tenapanor) is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults.





Please see full



Prescribing Information



, including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.







CONTRAINDICATIONS







XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:







Pediatric patients under 6 years of age



Pediatric patients under 6 years of age



Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction









WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS









Diarrhea







Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.







MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS







Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.







INDICATION







XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.





For additional safety information, please see full



Prescribing Information



.







About Ardelyx







Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA



®



(tenapanor) and XPHOZAH



®



(tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL



®



(tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit



https://ardelyx.com/



and connect with us on



X (formerly known as Twitter)



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Forward Looking Statements







To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding: the long term potential for Ardelyx’s existing commercial products; opportunities for continued IBSRELA growth; annual U.S. net product sales revenue at peak for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH; and the projected U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA for full year 2025. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Ardelyx, Inc.









Condensed Balance Sheets







(In thousands)



































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(Unaudited)













(1





)













Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





64,932













$





21,470













Investments









185,168

















162,829













Accounts receivable









57,705

















22,031













Prepaid commercial manufacturing









16,378

















18,925













Prepaid commercial manufacturing, non-current









—

















4,235













Inventory, current









21,173

















12,448













Inventory, non-current









70,011

















37,039













Property and equipment, net









1,495

















1,009













Right-of-use assets









2,380

















5,589













Prepaid and other assets









16,512

















12,004













Total assets





$





435,754













$





297,579



































Liabilities and stockholders' equity























Accounts payable





$





16,000













$





11,138













Accrued compensation and benefits









14,940

















12,597













Current portion of operating lease liability









1,562

















4,435













Deferred revenue









17,918

















15,826













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









34,642

















15,041













Operating lease liability, net of current portion









1,023

















1,725













Long-term debt









150,853

















49,822













Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties









25,527

















20,179













Stockholders' equity









173,289

















166,816













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





435,754













$





297,579













(1) Derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.



























Ardelyx, Inc.









Condensed Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)







(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



































Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Revenues







































Product sales, net





































IBSRELA





$





53,842













$





28,113













$





158,286













$





80,062













XPHOZAH









57,161

















2,464

















160,910

















2,464













Total product sales, net









111,003

















30,577

















319,196

















82,526













Product supply revenue









4,188

















767

















11,649

















6,121













Licensing revenue









22

















3,019

















78

















35,809













Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties









916

















—

















2,692

















—













Total revenues









116,129

















34,363

















333,615

















124,456















Cost of goods sold







































Cost of product sales









2,718

















815

















6,851

















2,323













Other cost of revenue









15,546

















4,262

















43,705

















15,472













Total cost of goods sold









18,264

















5,077

















50,556

















17,795















Operating expenses







































Research and development









13,666

















9,524

















52,317

















35,536













Selling, general and administrative









76,074

















47,748

















258,692

















134,401













Total operating expenses









89,740

















57,272

















311,009

















169,937













Income (loss) from operations









8,125

















(27,986





)













(27,950





)













(63,276





)









Interest expense









(3,967





)













(1,740





)













(13,006





)













(4,950





)









Non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties









(1,886





)













(1,065





)













(7,088





)













(3,924





)









Other income, net









2,408

















2,322

















9,174

















6,630















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes











4,680

















(28,469





)













(38,870





)













(65,520





)











Provision for income taxes











35

















333

















266

















547















Net income (loss)







$





4,645













$





(28,802





)









$





(39,136





)









$





(66,067





)











Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic and diluted







$





0.02













$





(0.12





)









$





(0.17





)









$





(0.30





)











Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - basic











237,370,654

















232,253,351

















235,232,927

















219,331,253















Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - diluted











244,050,606

















232,253,351

















235,232,927

















219,331,253















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.