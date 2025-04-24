Ardelyx, Inc. to Present Data on IBSRELA® and IBS in America 2024 Survey at Digestive Disease Week Conference 2025

Ardelyx will present data on IBSRELA® at Digestive Disease Week, highlighting its safety and effectiveness for IBS-C treatment.

Ardelyx, Inc. announced that it will present data on its innovative IBSRELA® (tenapanor) at the Digestive Disease Week Conference in San Diego from May 3-6, 2025. IBSRELA is FDA-approved for treating irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults. Presentations will include safety data from a Phase 3 study in pediatric patients and findings from the IBS in America 2024 survey, which highlights the financial burden of IBS-C. Ardelyx will also sponsor a Product Theater focusing on adult IBS-C management, featuring clinical efficacy and safety data. IBSRELA works by inhibiting sodium absorption in the intestines, improving stool consistency, and alleviating abdominal pain associated with IBS-C. The company emphasizes the importance of safety information, particularly regarding the risk of dehydration in pediatric patients.

Ardelyx is set to present significant new data on IBSRELA at a major medical conference, which can enhance its visibility and credibility in the biopharmaceutical market.

The announcement includes a Product Theater that will discuss innovative treatment mechanisms, potentially attracting healthcare professionals interested in advanced therapy options for IBS-C.

IBSRELA has FDA approval for treating IBS-C in adults, reinforcing its status as a viable therapy in a market with substantial unmet medical needs.

The company has successfully expanded its portfolio with IBSRELA and XPHOZAH, indicating a growing presence in the biopharmaceutical market aimed at addressing significant health issues.

IBSRELA (tenapanor) carries a significant warning regarding the risk of serious dehydration in pediatric patients, which could limit its marketability and raise concerns about safety.

The contraindications for patients under 6 years of age and the lack of established safety and effectiveness in patients under 18 may hinder the potential patient base.

Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients, posing a risk for adverse reactions that could impact patient compliance and satisfaction.

What is IBSRELA® (tenapanor)?

IBSRELA is a first-in-class medication approved for treating irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults.

When will Ardelyx present at Digestive Disease Week Conference 2025?

Ardelyx will present data at the DDW conference from May 3-6, 2025, in San Diego.

What safety information should patients know about IBSRELA?

IBSRELA is contraindicated for patients under 6 years old due to a risk of serious dehydration.

What are the most common side effects of IBSRELA?

The most common side effects include diarrhea, abdominal distension, flatulence, and dizziness.

How does tenapanor work in treating IBS-C?

Tenapanor works by inhibiting sodium absorption, which retains water in the intestine, improving stool consistency and reducing pain.

$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MOTT has made 4 purchases buying 705,897 shares for an estimated $3,374,588 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 299,353 shares for an estimated $1,568,749 .

. DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,527 shares for an estimated $361,860 .

. LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,307 shares for an estimated $63,099 .

. ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,337 shares for an estimated $57,910 .

. JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,431 shares for an estimated $54,295 .

. ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARDX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARDX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $14.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 01/02/2025

WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the company will present data supporting the company’s first-in-class retainagogue, IBSRELA



®



(tenapanor), as well as results from the IBS in America 2024 supplemental survey, at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week Conference (DDW), to be held May 3-6, 2025, in San Diego. IBSRELA is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults.





Title:



Safety and Tolerability of Tenapanor in Pediatric Patients With Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation: An Analysis of Blinded Safety Data from a Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension







Authors: Thomas Wallach, Mihaela Ringheanu, Ana Roig Cantisano, Yang Yang, Karishma Raju, Jocelyn Tabora, Susan Edelstein





Poster Number: Sa1643





Date/Time: May 3, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT





Title:



Neither Tenapanor nor its Major Metabolite Were Detected in the Breast Milk of Healthy Lactating Females After 4 Days of Dosing: A Phase 1, Open-Label, Pharmacokinetic Study







Authors: Darren Brenner, Karishma Raju, Kenji Kozuka,Yang Yang, Suling Zhao, Susan Edelstein





Poster Number: Sa1673





Date/Time: May 3, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT





Title:



Patient-Reported IBS-C Symptom Severity Correlates Positively With Financial Burden: Results From the IBS in America 2024 Real-World Survey







Authors: Eric Shah, Luisa Scott, Johannah Ruddy, Elizabeth Stremke, Laura Williams, Baharak Moshiree





Poster Number: Mo1257





Date/Time: May 5, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT





In addition to the poster presentations during DDW, Ardelyx is sponsoring a Product Theater titled:



“







Integrating a Different Mechanism of Action, a different Class of Therapy, Into the Treatment of Adults with IBS-C,”





on May 4, 2025, from 12:50-1:35 PM PDT, where Satish Rao, MD, and Christina Hanson, NP, will share important clinical considerations in managing adult patients with IBS-C. The presentation will include interactive patient case studies, along with efficacy and safety data from two Phase 3 clinical trials.







About IBSRELA® (tenapanor)







IBSRELA (tenapanor) is a locally acting inhibitor of the sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3), an antiporter expressed on the apical surface of the small intestine and colon primarily responsible for the absorption of dietary sodium. By inhibiting NHE3 on the apical surface of the enterocytes, tenapanor reduces absorption of sodium from the small intestine and colon, thus retaining luminal water content, which accelerates intestinal transit time and results in a softer stool consistency. IBSRELA has also been shown to reduce abdominal pain by decreasing visceral hypersensitivity and by decreasing intestinal permeability in animal models. In a rat model of colonic hypersensitivity, tenapanor reduced visceral hyperalgesia and normalized colonic sensory neuronal excitability.







About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)







Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) is a gastrointestinal disorder characterized by both abdominal pain and altered bowel movements, estimated to affect 12 million people in the U.S. IBS-C is associated with significantly impaired quality of life, reduced productivity, and substantial economic burden.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION













WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS













IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile rats administration of tenapanor caused deaths presumed to be due to dehydration. Avoid use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age.

















CONTRAINDICATIONS







IBSRELA is contraindicated in:







patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration



patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration



patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction









WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS









Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients









IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).



IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).



Avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. Although there are no data in older juvenile rats, given the deaths in younger rats and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age.









Diarrhea







Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, suspend dosing and rehydrate patient.







MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS







The most common adverse reactions in IBSRELA-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were: diarrhea (16% vs 4% placebo), abdominal distension (3% vs <1%), flatulence (3% vs 1%) and dizziness (2% vs <1%).







INDICATION







IBSRELA (tenapanor) is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults. Please see full



Prescribing Information



, including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.







About Ardelyx







Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA



®



(tenapanor) and XPHOZAH



®



(tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL



®



(tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit



https://ardelyx.com/



and connect with us on



X (formerly known as Twitter)



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Investor and Media Contacts:







Lindsey Manuel







lmanuel@ardelyx.com





