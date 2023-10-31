News & Insights

Ardelyx Gains 10% On Swing To Profit In Q3

October 31, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) are progressing more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting third-quarter profit, compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings were $6.63 million or $0.03 per share compared to loss of $22.89 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $56.39 million from $4.99 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $4.00, up 10.49 percent from the previous close of $3.62 on a volume of 8,434,736.

