ARDELYX Earnings Results: $ARDX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARDELYX ($ARDX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.00 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $116,130,000, beating estimates of $112,142,880 by $3,987,120.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARDX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARDELYX Insider Trading Activity

ARDELYX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MOTT has made 3 purchases buying 628,168 shares for an estimated $2,985,849 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 246,055 shares for an estimated $1,331,594 .

. DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,403 shares for an estimated $738,096 .

. LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,366 shares for an estimated $35,316

ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) sold 7,046 shares for an estimated $33,782

JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,260 shares for an estimated $25,219

ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARDELYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of ARDELYX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ARDELYX Government Contracts

We have seen $52,430 of award payments to $ARDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.