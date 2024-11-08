Ardelyx down 21% to $5.30 after judge dismisses lawsuit against CMS

12:35 EST Ardelyx (ARDX) down 21% to $5.30 after judge dismisses lawsuit against CMS

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARDX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.