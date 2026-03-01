Ardelyx CEO Sells 41k Shares as Company Announces Huge Partnership

Key Points

Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares directly on Feb. 24, 2026, for approximately $261,000 at a weighted-average price of $6.25 per share.

The sale represented 2.19% of Raab's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

Raab retains 395,001 stock options, which can be converted to Common Stock.

On Feb. 24, 2026, Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) President and CEO Michael Raab reported the sale of 41,666 shares of Common Stock for approximately $261,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 41,666 Transaction value $261,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,836,153 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 25,364 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12M

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($6.25). Post-transaction value based on closing price of Feb. 24 ($6.56).

Key questions

What is the context of the derivative activity in this filing?

This sale involved an option exercise of 20,833 shares prior, as mentioned in the SEC filing.

How did the transaction affect Raab's overall ownership and liquidity profile?

Following the sale, Raab retains 1,836,153 shares directly and 25,364 shares indirectly.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Feb. 28, 2026) $6.55 Market capitalization $1.61 billion Revenue (TTM) $407.32 million Net Loss (TTM) $61.60

Company snapshot

Ardelyx is a biotech company focused on innovative therapies for patients with gastrointestinal conditions and chronic kidney disease. Along with a strong client base in the U.S., it also partners with pharmaceutical entities in Canada, China, and Japan.

What this transaction means for investors

On Feb. 19, 2026, Ardelyx reported its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2025, showing positive growth, including now having four consecutive years of revenue growth and a declining net loss. Its therapy treatment, IBSRELA, which is for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, has been highly successful. Its XPHOZAH treatment, which helps patients on dialysis manage chronic kidney disease, has also been a popular staple of the company.

On Feb. 24, the pharmaceutical company announced a multi-year partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), aiming to educate and mobilize women in health. Ardelyx, now an official corporate pharmaceutical marketing partner of the LPGA Tour, hopes to support women’s digestive health, including those with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and constipation.

The company’s stock price grew approximately 18% in 2025, and is currently up 15% this year. However, investors may want to monitor the growing speculation that Ardelyx could be acquired, as rumors suggest the Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences is exploring a majority stake in Ardelyx. This remains just rumors for now, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ardelyx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

