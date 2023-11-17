Ardelyx (ARDX) Up on Xphozah's Orphan Tag for Hyperphosphatemia

Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Xphozah (tenapanor) for the treatment of pediatric hyperphosphatemia. Xphozah is Ardelyx’s twice-daily oral tablet with a novel mechanism of action that blocks phosphate absorption through its primary pathway.

Hyperphosphatemia is a serious condition resulting in an elevated level of phosphate in the blood, which affects most chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on maintenance dialysis. Per ARDX, approximately 550,000 patients in the United States suffer from CKD.

The orphan drug designation will grant Ardelyx market exclusivity for Xphozah for a predefined time period in the above indication, along with the exemption of FDA application fees and tax credits for qualified clinical studies, all subject to approval. This designation is granted to support the development of medicines for rare disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 patients in the United States.

Xphozah was approved in October 2023 as an add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with CKD who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

Ardelyx’s Xphozah is the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor that is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adult CKD patients on dialysis.

Xphozah is Ardelyx's second FDA-approved drug. Ardelyx’s first commercial product, Ibsrela (tenapanor), received FDA approval in September 2019 for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults.

Ibsrela is a twice-daily 50 mg oral pill that inhibits the sodium-hydrogen exchanger in the gastrointestinal tract, resulting in an increase in bowel movements and a decrease in abdominal pain for IBS-C patients.

