Ardelyx (ARDX) Up on FDA Nod to Xphozah for Hyperphosphatemia

Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX announced the FDA approval of Xphozah (tenapanor) as an add-on therapy in the treatment of adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

Xphozah becomes Ardelyx's second FDA-approved drug.

Hyperphosphatemia is a serious condition resulting in an elevated level of phosphate in the blood, which affects most CKD patients on maintenance dialysis. Per ARDX, approximately 550,000 patients in the United States suffer from CKD.

ARDX’s Xphozah, a twice-daily oral tablet, is the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor that is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adult CKD patients on dialysis. Xpozah has a novel mechanism of action that blocks phosphate absorption through its primary pathway.

The FDA approval was based on compelling evidence from the company’s development program for Xphozah. It evaluated the safety and efficacy of Xphozah as monotherapy and in combination with phosphate binder therapy in more than 1,000 patients in three phase III clinical studies (PHREEDOM, BLOCK and AMPLIFY).

Per ARDX, all three late-stage studies met their primary and key secondary endpoints. The results from the late-stage studies observed that Xphozah significantly reduced elevated serum phosphorus in patients receiving maintenance hemodialysis.

The data readout also reported diarrhea as the only adverse event observed in at least 5% of Xphozah-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across the studies. The treatment-related adverse event was mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction.

Ardelyx also reported completing two additional studies (OPTIMIZE and NORMALIZE) evaluating different options for integrating Xphozah into clinical practice.

Ardelyx’s first commercial product, Ibsrela (tenapanor), received FDA approval in September 2019 for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults.

Ibsrela is a twice-daily 50 mg oral pill that inhibits the sodium-hydrogen exchanger in the gastrointestinal tract, resulting in an increase in bowel movements and a decrease in abdominal pain for IBS-C patients.

In a separate press release, Ardelyx announced amending its February 2022 debt financing agreement with investment affiliates managed by SLR Capital Partners (SLR).

Per the amendment, ARDX now has access to an additional $50 million in committed debt financing. This $50 million, at Ardelyx’s will and subject to SLR credit approval, may be further increased by an additional $50 million to a total of $100 million.

Ardelyx is currently planning to draw the second tranche in October to support the commercial launch of its newly approved drug, Xphozah.

