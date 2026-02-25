Ardelyx (ARDX) Price Target Increased by 10.08% to 16.20

The average one-year price target for Ardelyx (NasdaqGM:ARDX) has been revised to $16.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.08% from the prior estimate of $14.72 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.94% from the latest reported closing price of $6.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDX is 0.09%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 188,568K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,515K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,824K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 60.23% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 11,910K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,642K shares , representing an increase of 35.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 62.47% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 9,329K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,260K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 26.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,860K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 24.12% over the last quarter.

