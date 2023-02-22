Ardelyx (ARDX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ardelyx (ARDX) closed the most recent trading day at $2.95, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 9.54% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ardelyx as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 103.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.71 million, up 2589.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardelyx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ardelyx currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.