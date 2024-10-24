Ardelyx announces presentation of Xphozah data at Kidney Week

Ardelyx (ARDX) announced that data supporting additional positive clinical observations of Xphozah was presented in a series of poster presentations at the American Society of Nephrology’s, or ASN, Kidney Week, currently taking place in San Diego. Ardelyx is also hosting an Exhibitor Spotlight discussing hyperphosphatemia management. Poster #TH-PO164, entitled “Sustained Phosphate Reduction Assessed by P AUC With Tenapanor Is Associated With Reduced Fibroblast Growth Factor 23 in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperphosphatemia on Dialysis,” is a post-hoc analysis of the PHREEDOM Phase 3 clinical trial, and assessed whether long-term phosphate control measured using average phosphate area under the curve with tenapanor is associated with lower iFGF23. iFGF23 is elevated in patients with chronic kidney disease and is associated with increased cardiovascular mortality. The analysis observed greater percent reductions from baseline in iFGF23 in P AUC categories representative of better P control than categories representative of worse control. Poster #TH-PO169, entitled “Tenapanor Reduces Serum Phosphate With Similar Efficacy and Tolerability Profiles When Added to Various Phosphate Binders,” is a post hoc analysis of data from the AMPLIFY Phase 3 clinical trial and OPTIMIZE open-label clinical trial and examined the efficacy and tolerability of tenapanor when added to different phosphate binders. The analysis found that tenapanor added to PBs provided a clinically meaningful serum P reduction with similar efficacy and tolerability regardless of the type of PB.

