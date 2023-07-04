News & Insights

Ardea Resources teams up with Japanese firms for nickel-cobalt project feasibility

July 5 (Reuters) - Ardea Resources Ltd ARL.AX said on Wednesday it has signed a non-binding agreement with a Japanese consortium to carry out a feasibility assessment at its Kalgoorlie Nickel Project Goongarrie Hub in Western Australia.

The consortium consists of Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T, Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T, Ardea said.

