Ardea Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 21, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Ardea Resources Ltd. (AU:ARL) has released an update.

Ardea Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. The resolutions received overwhelming approval, with percentages ranging from 88% to 96%. This marks a robust affirmation of the company’s strategic direction and governance.

