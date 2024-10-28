Ardea Resources Secures Funding for Nickel Project

Ardea Resources Ltd. (AU:ARL) has released an update.

Ardea Resources Ltd. has solidified its financial position with $16M in cash and no debt, and has secured significant funding for the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project from Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Corporation. The company is advancing its Goongarrie Hub project with plans to optimize its Definitive Feasibility Study, aiming to enhance nickel production efficiency. This collaboration marks a strategic step forward for Ardea to develop a long-term, low-cost nickel-cobalt resource in Western Australia.

